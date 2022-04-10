Tony Khan Doesn’t Know What WWE Was Thinking Firing Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

During an interview with Barstool Rasslin’, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland being signed to AEW after being released from WWE…

“Also, speaking of established stars coming in, Swerve Strickland and right before that Keith Lee. I can’t believe these guys got fired by any wrestling company in the world. I don’t know what the hell you’re thinking if you run a wrestling company and you don’t have a spot for Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.”

“I get that there are only so many positions in a company but I think any company that has those guys and, you know, it wasn’t like they’re unreasonable guys. They’re great! I love both guys. They’ve been a huge part of what we’re doing here now, too.”