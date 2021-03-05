Tony Khan Drops Hint Regarding Identity Of AEW’s ‘Major Star’

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and talked about the “major star” that will be debuting with AEW at the Revolution PPV. Khan confirmed that the person is a male and is one of his favorite wrestlers.

In 2020, Khan told AL.com that his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers included Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, and Chris Jericho. As previously noted, the wrestler in question was described as someone who is “Hall of Fame worthy” by Paul Wight during this week’s AEW Dynamite which would seemingly rule out the above names since they are in the WWE Hall of Fame. Kurt Angle and Mick Foley, two of the names that fans have speculated on, are also in the WWE Hall of Fame.

CM Punk and Batista, who haven’t officially been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame yet, both publicly denied that they are joining AEW. Regarding speculation about Christian, PWMania.com recently confirmed that Christian is under contract to WWE.