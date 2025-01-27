Tony Khan Evaluating Streaming Offers For Ring Of Honor

AEW has leveraged its purchase of the Ring of Honor (ROH) brand to showcase talent, expand its tape library, and air ROH TV weekly on the HonorClub streaming service, alongside hosting several annual pay-per-view events. Despite this integration, Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly declined to pick up the ROH brand, which left the weekly program without a traditional TV deal. This has prompted AEW to continue exploring opportunities to shop the ROH brand to other networks.

This pursuit played a role in Chris Jericho capturing the ROH World Heavyweight Championship, as AEW CEO Tony Khan sought to use Jericho’s star power to attract potential suitors for a programming deal. Speaking with TV Insider, Jericho shared insights into the ongoing efforts to secure a larger platform for ROH:

“I think the fact Tony Khan put the title on me again is because Chris Jericho as the Ring of Honor World Champion, streaming platforms might pay more attention to it. I know Tony is working on that and has a couple of offers. I don’t know if they are offers he wants. I think he wants to try and expand those offers. I’m a thousand percent sure that he will continue to work to get a streaming deal because when he sets his mind on something, he usually makes it happen. He has invested fully in the Ring of Honor brand and product. I have no doubt there will be a bigger platform for Ring of Honor at some point.”

As of now, the specific streaming services reportedly showing interest remain unclear, but Jericho’s comments reinforce AEW’s commitment to expanding ROH’s reach and visibility.