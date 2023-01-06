Tony Khan: “Everyone at Work is Being So Nice to Me These Past 24 Hours, I Wonder Why”

Tony Khan hasn’t said anything directly about Vince McMahon’s return to WWE’s Board, but it’s easy to figure out what he means from his recent tweet.

Khan made light of the fact that everyone at work had been “so nice” to him over the previous day and wondered why. He wrapped up the tweet by promoting tonight’s live Rampage and Battle of the Belts events.

Khan wrote the following on Twitter, “Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours! I wonder why… It must be belated holiday spirit. See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live, Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT”

One might speculate that some individuals who have expressed a desire to return to work for WWE are currently rethinking their plans.

You can check out Khan’s tweet below: