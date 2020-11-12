Tony Khan Explains His ‘Balance Of Power’ Tweet

Prior to this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted that “the balance of power in wrestling will shift” during the show.
At the end of Dynamite, PAC made his official return and confronted Eddie Kingston. With fans wondering if this was what Khan was referring to with his tweet, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reached out to Khan and got the following response:
“There’s more to come, PAC coming back is the beginning of a huge push for the rest of the year, as I said in my last tweet just now. Balance of power in storyline refers to Eddie [Kingston]’s strong power base as a character which could be threatened, but it also refers to the big push AEW is making for the rest of the year into and through December and into 2021.”
Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite tonight! It’s great to get Pac back in AEW! We’ve made some big announcements & huge matches for next week & for weeks to come into December. Tonight opened a new chapter, I promise indelible moments on Dynamite are still coming in 2020
