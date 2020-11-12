Tony Khan Explains His ‘Balance Of Power’ Tweet

Prior to this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted that “the balance of power in wrestling will shift” during the show.

At the end of Dynamite, PAC made his official return and confronted Eddie Kingston. With fans wondering if this was what Khan was referring to with his tweet, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reached out to Khan and got the following response:

“There’s more to come, PAC coming back is the beginning of a huge push for the rest of the year, as I said in my last tweet just now. Balance of power in storyline refers to Eddie [Kingston]’s strong power base as a character which could be threatened, but it also refers to the big push AEW is making for the rest of the year into and through December and into 2021.”