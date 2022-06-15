Tony Khan Explains How The Forbidden Door Concept Came About, Possibly Becoming Annual Tradition

Tony Khan continues to make the media rounds to promote the upcoming AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this month in Chicago, Illinois.

During a recent discussion with the folks from ComicBook.com, the AEW and ROH President spoke about the events that led to The Forbidden Door show, working with NJPW booker Gedo on the event and whether or not it could become a regular annual stop on AEW’s PPV calendar.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On working with NJPW booker Gedo on The Forbidden Door pay-per-view: “Yeah, I’ve likened it to Crimson Tide where Denzel [Washington] gets a missile key. So, Gedo and I, generally anything that involves AEW & New Japan, I think we’re both going to have to agree on what the matchup is, and what the ideas are for the show. And in general, that’s what we’ve been doing for over a year now. And it’s worked really well.

“It started with AEW wrestlers going there and I had some thoughts and ideas about what they should or shouldn’t be doing. And then New Japan started sending wrestlers here later in 2021, and for over a year, the Forbidden Door has gone both ways with wrestlers coming in from both companies and out and working for each other. So it is different when we’re working together like this and it’s been a great collaboration for a long time now with AEW and New Japan, and I like working with Gedo.”

On whether or not it could become an annual event: “Yeah. I think we are hoping that’s what it’ll become.”

Check out the complete interview at ComicBook.com.