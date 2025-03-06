Tony Khan Explains Recent AEW Releases, Including Ricky Starks & Rey Fenix

During a media call promoting the 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the company’s decision to part ways with multiple wrestlers, including Ricky Starks and Rey Fenix.

Khan emphasized that these moves were made on a case-by-case basis, signaling a shift in AEW’s approach to talent management.

“I do think it’s a case-by-case basis. I think everything is a case-by-case basis, and so much of life is a case-by-case basis. Philosophically, there is a change in what I’ve been doing. It felt like the right thing for the company and everyone involved at this point. That’s the thinking behind that.”

When asked why these releases happened now rather than earlier, Khan admitted it was simply the timing that felt right.

“It’s fair to ask why now and why I wouldn’t have done that before. I just decided that’s what I thought was the right thing to do at this point.”

The departures of Starks and Fenix have sparked conversation among fans, especially given their contributions to AEW. While Khan didn’t go into specific details, his comments suggest a philosophical shift in how AEW handles contracts and talent decisions moving forward.