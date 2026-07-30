Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Is Being Selective About Signing New Talent

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Roar Around the Ring to discuss various topics, including the possibility of bringing in new talent.

Khan said, “[There’s] a lot of competition in AEW right now. And so, we have to be very considerate about who we sign and about who comes in to compete because right now there’s already so many great wrestlers competing for these spots on TV and on PPVs.”

On his ideal PPV start time:

“My goal for the last one was if I start an hour earlier, I’m 100 percent sure I’ll be done before midnight Eastern, and I was. So, I thought that was great. That’s the goal. That’s all we need. I’m done before midnight Eastern and it’s before 9 pm on the West Coast. I think that’s great.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)