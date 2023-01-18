Tony Khan Expresses Interest In Acquiring WWE

Tony Khan has quite the bank roll.

During a recent appearance on The Maggie & Perloff show, the AEW and ROH President was asked about reports of his interest in possibly acquiring WWE, if the company is for sale as rumored.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On being interested: “I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we’ve shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases, whether my dad steps up with the (Jacksonville) Jaguars or Fulham FC in the Premier League and he’s done such a great job building up the club and putting resources into it and we’re playing football at a high level. With AEW, we’ve shown that we can build a company. Even when I purchased Ring of Honor, that’s a very different thing than WWE, but Ring of Honor is a company with 20 years of history and I really have enjoyed running it and we’ve shown that we’re at all time highs in terms of every business metric since we relaunched it and it’s only going to get better. AEW is my main focus, but certainly, when that news is out there, it’s very interesting. Stay tuned to AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, you never know when I’m going to address something. On the other hand, it’s very preliminary to talk about that process. If there is a process there, which it sounds like there may be, I’m interested in being part of it.”

On whether or not he has a relationship with Vince McMahon: “No, I don’t have any relationship with him. I’ve talked with Stephanie and have had good conversations with Stephanie, but I don’t know Vince at all.”

On Stephanie McMahon’s resignation: “I can’t speak to it. I haven’t talked to her in a long time and I can’t speak to what is happening there.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.