Tony Khan Fires Back at “Bad Faith” Fans That Criticize How AEW Builds Up Matches

In an interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan responded to criticisms made about the promotion’s approach to match building.

“I see some of the stuff people say — and I always want to take anything in good faith from the fans — but I do see a lot of people, adjacent to the WWE, in bad faith talking about the level of build. Well, there’s a lot of build around a lot of these matches, and it’s also, go back and watch an old wrestling show from the 80s or 90s, and sometimes you’ll see two wrestlers wrestling for a spot, wrestling for the win, winner’s purse.”

“That is a trope in wrestling that needs to continue to be a thing. You can call it a cold match if you want, but sometimes things start out of new issues. Not everything is going to have weeks or months of build going into it, although a lot of stuff should.”

You can listen to the complete interview below: