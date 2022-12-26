Tony Khan Gives Interesting Response Regarding Mystery Person Appearing on AEW Dynamite

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly scheduled to work some NJPW dates in 2023, including the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4.

On the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will face Saraya and a partner of her choice.

There has been much speculation that Banks will join AEW because the promotion has a working relationship with NJPW and will be revealed as Saraya’s mystery partner.

Khan was asked about Banks possibly being Saraya’s partner in a new interview with Grapsody for Fightful. It should be noted that Khan is not permitted to make any hints about Banks until she is legally free of the non-compete agreement she signed to get out of her WWE contract early on January 1.

“Not at this time. I don’t think it would behoove me right now. Well, in January, you’re definitely going to find out who it is. You will know in January, but right now is probably not something that serves my interests well. To quote Gerri Kellman from Succession, ‘How does it serve my interests?’ [laughter].”

Khan also discussed AEW’s comparisons to WCW, lack of television time for some AEW stars and other topics.

You can check out the complete interview below:



