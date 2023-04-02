Tony Khan Has A “Very Important Announcement” For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has a “very important announcement” for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Long Island, NY
Fans speculated on social media about a CM Punk return, the release date of the Fight Forever video game, a new AEW show on Saturdays, or an AEW debut in the United Kingdom.
During the ROH Supercard of Honor post-show press conference, Khan teased that he would have some “exciting news” to share about Dynamite.
The following Dynamite matches have been confirmed for Wednesday.
* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks
* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Riho
* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns vs. FTR with FTR’s AEW careers on the line
#AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan has a very important announcement to make THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, LIVE from Long Island, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/ig6Z7ShZ3K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2023