Tony Khan Has A “Very Important Announcement” For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has a “very important announcement” for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Long Island, NY

Fans speculated on social media about a CM Punk return, the release date of the Fight Forever video game, a new AEW show on Saturdays, or an AEW debut in the United Kingdom.

During the ROH Supercard of Honor post-show press conference, Khan teased that he would have some “exciting news” to share about Dynamite.

The following Dynamite matches have been confirmed for Wednesday.

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Riho

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns vs. FTR with FTR’s AEW careers on the line