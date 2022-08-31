Tony Khan Has Big Plans for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Sunday’s All Out

Tony Khan stated that more about the AEW All Out card will be revealed tonight on Dynamite during his appearance on Busted Open Radio, which took place earlier today.

Khan said, “Now really this is gonna be the strongest the roster has been, maybe ever after this weekend at All Out. I don’t want to say too much about my plans but it’s gonna be a big weekend. I have exciting plans for the show.”

Khan has announced that there will be a follow-up to the events that took place last week with Jon Moxley tonight. They will also address CM Punk’s condition after he was injured while competing for the AEW World Title last week.

Khan talked about how good the ratings were over the summer, despite the fact that several major players missed time due to injury. He said, “Even in the face of probably the most severe injury bug, probably the biggest star-studded injury list in pro wrestling. It’s now starting to ease up and all those people are starting to come back. Like I said, by this Sunday at All Out and just in general, I think it’s gonna be the strongest and best the roster has ever been. I think people are going to have to watch All Out to see what I mean by that.”

Regarding tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Khan said, “Tonight is going to be the most eventful go-home show I’ve ever been a part of…Never has a go-home TV been so important as tonights (show). There’s so many implications and so many stakes still out there for this pay-per-view.”

Khan stated that it is different to not have things tied up “nice and neatly” before the PPV and that he won’t necessarily do things the same way every time. However, circumstances caused by injuries and other things caused the build to be different than he planned, but there is good stuff planned for tonight. Khan said that he won’t necessarily do things the same way every time.

There will be additional announcements made on social media, but the following is what we know about the card for tonight’s AEW Dynamite event:

* The go-home build for All Out

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager with Chris Jericho on commentary

* We will hear from Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

* Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* United Empire vs. The Elite to determine who advances to All Out in the finals of the AEW World Trios Titles Tournament. The winner will advance to All Out to face the winner of Friday’s Rampage match between the Best Friends and The Dark Order

You can listen to the show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)