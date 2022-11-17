Tony Khan Has “Nothing but Positive Things” to Say About CM Punk’s AEW Contributions

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about CM Punk’s status with AEW during a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, and here is Khan’s response.

“I can’t comment on that. I have nothing but positive things to say about the contributions CM Punk has made in AEW on screen and I certainly have a lot of positive things to say about the things he did in AEW to date, but I do understand why you’d ask and I appreciate you asking.”

Khan explained why he didn’t stop CM Punk from speaking during the AEW All Out 2022 post-show media scrum by saying he didn’t know what Punk was going to say. Khan went on to say that he was paying attention to the wrestlers who spoke after Punk.

You can listen to the complete call below:



(h/t to Skylar Russell for the transcription)