Tony Khan Hopeful Jushin “Thunder” Liger Will Come In For 2023 Owen Hart Cup

Could Jushin Thunder Liger soon be “#AllElite?”

Tony Khan hopes so!

The AEW President spoke at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 post-show media scrum in Las Vegas, NV. on Sunday night about his desire to bring in the WWE Hall of Fame Japanese legend for the 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

“I’ve had some nice talks, I’m hopeful and I spoke to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I think it would be great and they think it would great,” Khan said. “One of Owen Hart’s great opponents, a rival, they’ve competed, both former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions, wouldn’t it be amazing if we could get Jushin Thunder Liger over to Canada.”

With the 2023 Owen Hart Cup taking place around AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2, Khan is hopeful that Liger will come in to work the tourney in honor of the late Canadian wrestling legend.

“He’s competed against Owen Hart and competed in Canada and competed in Stampede Wrestling,” Khan said. “That would be something really neat. To coincide with AEW in Canada and Forbidden Door door and our partnership with New Japan, and most importantly the Owen Hart Cup tournament, I think it would be great if Jushin Thunder Liger can come over. I’m optimistic that he’ll be able to.”

Check out the complete AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 post-show media scrum with Tony Khan via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.