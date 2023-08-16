Tony Khan Hypes AEW International Title Match At Tonight’s Fight For The Fallen

Tony Khan is pumped up for tonight’s Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of tonight’s show in Nashville, TN., the AEW and ROH President appeared as a guest on the Chase McCabe Show for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the boss-man spoke about his excitement for the Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta showdown for the AEW International Championship on tonight’s show.

“They know each other very well,” Khan said. “Wheeler Yuta is Orange Cassidy’s protege. Honestly, Orange Cassidy is the person who brought Wheeler Yuta into AEW in the first place.”

Khan continued, “He’s the person that brought him to my attention. He’s his former coach and a person who really mentored him in pro wrestling, in AEW, and in Philadelphia training him.”

