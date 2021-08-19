Tony Khan Hypes Big Announcement On AEW Rampage

AEW President, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan has confirmed that there will be a big announcement during tomorrow’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT. As noted, the second episode of Rampage is titled “The First Dance” and will air live from the United Center in Chicago tomorrow night. It’s been rumored that this is where former WWE Champion CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to pro wrestling.

Khan took to Twitter this evening and hyped up a big announcement that will lead to All Out. He promised this will begin a new era in AEW. He wrote-

“I’m betting that excitement from the most anticipated announcement in @AEW history at #AEWRampage The First Dance will build up through All Out on PPV. We’ll make new fans + we’ll welcome dormant wrestling households worldwide back into the fold; a new era in #AEW begins tomorrow.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.