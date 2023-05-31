Tony Khan Hypes “Important Announcement” Regarding AEW Collision For Tonight’s Dynamite

The boss-man is in the house!

After jumping on Twitter for the half-dozenth time this evening, Tony Khan posted another tweet hyping the post-Double Or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight at 8/7c from Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA.

As noted, Khan is on-hand to make the latest announcement regarding the series premiere of AEW Collision on TNT on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from the United Center in Chicago, IL.

“TONIGHT: Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite Up NEXT on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT,” Khan posted via Twitter an hour before tonight’s show. “Tonight’s show will be a great Dynamite following up on an exciting AEW Double Or Nothing this past weekend, [plus] I’m here at Dynamite now to make an important announcement coming up tonight about the debut of AEW Collision!”

Check out Tony Khan’s tweet below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from San Diego, CA.