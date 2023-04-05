Tony Khan Hypes One Of Most Important Announcements In AEW History For Dynamite

As noted, Tony Khan will be making a “very important announcement” on AEW Dynamite this week.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which emanates from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on Wednesday night, April 5, 2023, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to hype the show.

“Tomorrow live on TBS, Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite returns to New York UBS Arena,” wrote Khan. “I believe tomorrow will be one of our most important Wednesday Night Dynamite shows we’ve done, with great wrestling and story + one of our most important announcements ever in AEW tomorrow on TBS!”

