Tony Khan Hypes Rampage/Battle Of The Belts, Max Caster Teases New Freestyle Rap, Orange Cassidy



Tony Khan has jumped on Twitter a few times today to hype tonight’s All Elite Wrestling double-header on TNT, with AEW Rampage at 10/9c and AEW Battle of the Belts V at 11/12c. In his latest pre-show tweet, Khan wrote, “TONIGHT, coming up soon on TNT: Friday Night AEW Rampage [plus] AEW Battle Of The Belts, back-to-back LIVE Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT On TNT TONIGHT!” He added, “Thank you all who watch AEW on TV! See you tonight on TNT for 2 hours of great live wrestling in Don Owen’s old venue in Portland!” Check out the tweet below.

Also before the two shows tonight, Orange Cassidy took to Twitter to comment on his AEW All-Atlantic Championship defense scheduled against Kip Sabian. “I’m gonna punch him in the face,” wrote “The Freshly Squeezed One” about tonight’s title tilt. Check out the tweet below.

Finally, Max Caster hyped the shows by promoting the tag-team title defense of The Acclaimed in their No Holds Barred showdown against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, teasing another freestyle rap that will have fans talking. “YO! Look what I found!!!!” he wrote. Check out the tweet below.

