Tony Khan Hypes Road To Revolution On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite In Laredo

Some of the biggest names in All Elite Wrestling will be in action tonight in Laredo, Texas.

Ahead of the AEW Dynamite show at Sames Auto Arena in Laredo this evening, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to promote the show, which continues the road to the upcoming AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event in March.

“TONIGHT! Live on TBS: Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite,” Khan wrote. “Tonight live on TBS some of the biggest names in AEW will collide on the Road to Revolution!”

Khan continued, “This is a great time of the year in AEW, every Wednesday in 2023 so far has had a great show & the streak continues TONIGHT!”

Check out the tweet below