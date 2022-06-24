Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s AEW Rampage as “Hottest Hours of Pro Wrestling”

The AEW Rampage on TNT tonight was taped earlier this week at Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. For complete spoiler results from the taping, click here.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan hyped Rampage on Twitter today by stating that it will be one of the “hottest” hours of professional wrestling from beginning to end.

“It’s Friday, you know what that means: #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT! I promise you won’t want to miss Rampage tonight, it will be one of the hottest hours of pro wrestling you’ll see start to finish, & it’s on TNT later tonight, followed by Countdown!,” Khan wrote.

The following is the announced line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

– Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix in the opener

– ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Laynie Luck and Sierra

– Hook vs. The DKC from the NJPW LA Dojo

– IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb vs. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler in the main event

There will also be appearances by Eddie Kingston, Caprice Coleman and others, and there will be a big Rampage debut tonight.