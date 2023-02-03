Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s AEW Rampage Featuring Big Stars In Main Event

Tony Khan is proud of the recent string of AEW television.

The AEW and ROH President surfaced on social media on Friday to promote this evening’s episode of AEW Rampage, which premieres on TNT starting at 10/9c.

“Thank you all who watch AEW on TV,” Khan wrote via his official Twitter page. “We’ve been on a great run of tv recently, & we’re aiming to continue the hot streak of shows TONIGHT!”

Khan continued, hyping the big AEW Trios Championship this evening, which features The Elite putting their titles on-the-line against Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy.

“The World Trios Championship will be at stake [plus] big stars wrestling TONIGHT,” he continued. “Friday Night AEW Rampage on TNT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT!”

Check out the actual tweet from Tony Khan's official Twitter page embedded below