Tony Khan: “I’m Optimistic That Mina Shirakawa Can Join Us More Frequently”

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the Full Gear media call, where he discussed a number of topics, including his optimism that we will see more of Mina Shirakawa in the company going forward.

Khan said, “I am optimistic to keep Mina with us a lot. Mina Shirakawa fits in very well in AEW and she has been a great part of the show. We’d like to have her here as much as possible. Coming up after Full Gear, I’m optimistic that Mina Shirakawa can join us more frequently and we’ll see what that can be as far as her schedule with AEW and STARDOM simultaneously. We have a great relationship with STARDOM now and I love working with STARDOM, Mr. Okada, and the great Bushiroad executives. Mina Shirakawa is a great star for STARDOM and also, now, a great star for AEW in America and all over the world. I feel Mina Shirakawa adds a lot to AEW and I would like her to stay indefinitely, more regularly, and be with us more frequently. Thankfully, STARDOM is open to that and they’ve been very kind about opening her schedule up to us. I expect to see Mina Shirakawa a lot in AEW going forward.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)