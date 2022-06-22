Tony Khan Interested in Holding AEW Tournament in Japan, Praises Hiroshi Tanahashi

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is interested in holding a tournament in Japan.

Khan recently discussed the possibility of hosting an AEW event in Japan during an interview with Tokyo Sports. Michael Nakazawa served as the interpreter.

“I haven’t held a tournament in another country yet, but I would like to try to deliver AEW to the world,” Khan said via rough Google translation. “Of course, I want to hold a tournament in Japan, and if I do, I would like to invite a lot of new Japanese players. Japan is definitely included in the list of countries where you want to have an AEW tournament.”

Hiroshi Tanahashi, a standout in the NJPW, will team up with Jon Moxley to fight Chris Jericho and Lance Archer in tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite. Tanahashi will then face Moxley at Forbidden Door to determine the new Interim AEW World Champion.

When questioned about NJPW’s “Ace” talent, Khan had nothing but respect for Tanahashi.

“Tanahashi is a charismatic and legendary person who leads the industry,” Khan said. “He has a very strong heart. … He is an indispensable part of the history of New Japan.”