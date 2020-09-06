Tony Khan Issues Medical Update On Matt Hardy, More

Tony Khan posted the following medical update on Matt Hardy:

An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2020

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com also noted that Hardy was “doing a lot better” but Reby Hardy responded with the following:

“Funny. Neither I nor Matt have spoken with you.”