Tony Khan Issues Response To Big Swole’s Comments About AEW Having A Lack of Diversity

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW star Big Swole addressed her departure from the company and said the following about why she left:

“Outside of [lack of structure] their BIGGEST issue, which is diversity. I do not beat around the bush when it comes to diversity and my people. There is no representation, truly, and when there is, it does not come across in the black community as genuine. At all. I don’t know why everybody is so afraid to accept it or say it, but it’s not a good look.”

Swole’s comments led to her name becoming a trending topic on Twitter. AEW President Tony Khan issued a response:

“The top 2 AEW execs are brown (me & Megha)!! Jade, Bowens, Caster, Dante, Nyla, Isiah & Marq Quen all won on tv this month. The TBS Title Tournament has been very diverse. I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough. #AEWRampage Street Fight TONIGHT!”