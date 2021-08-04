Tony Khan Issues Statement On Controversial Promo That Was Pulled From Dark

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Max Caster’s controversial rap promo that was pulled from the on-demand version of Dark. As previously noted here on NoDQ, Caster’s rap was met with criticism on social media due to the “Duke Lacrosse” rape case line as well as the lines about Olympics competitor Simone Biles and Julia Hart.

Here is what Khan had to say:

“Last night on Dark, Max Caster’s rap was terrible. I was not out there in the moment when he did it, it was not during Dynamite. I was out back when Max had said this rap. I had not heard it until last night, truthfully. In the editing process, that should have been caught. We deleted the episode and reposted it with that edited out but it should’t have aired. I put such tight controls on Dynamite and this never would’ve happened there because Max’s raps, I’ve always gone over them with him. And frankly, every segment on Dynamite, I don’t script or write wrestler’s promos but the bullet points I give. So in this case, it’s shouldn’t have happened. And what will happen forward is I will be taking over the editing of Dark and Elevation myself. I was already editing Dynamite and Rampage and I do a lot.”