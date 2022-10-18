Tony Khan Issues Updates on ROH’s Future, ROH TV Returning Soon, More PPVs

ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan is teasing a big announcement about the weekly ROH TV show coming soon.

Khan recently told Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso that “great news” about ROH TV will be announced soon. He also stated that the success of the July pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor has ensured that ROH will continue to produce pay-per-view events.

“We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows,” Khan said. “The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views. Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023.”

ROH TV appears to be returning in early 2023. According to SI, the annual ROH Final Battle pay-per-view will return in December.

ROH was on hiatus when Khan purchased it earlier this year. They returned in April with Supercard of Honor, Khan’s first show as ROH owner. Death Before Dishonor was then held in July, and it was the final ROH show scheduled.

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, who are also the AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions, are still active on AEW programming. Mercedes Martinez, the ROH World Women’s Champion, has been out of action since the summer due to an undisclosed injury. On July 23, she last defended her title against Serena Deeb at Death Before Dishonor.