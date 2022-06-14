Tony Khan Makes Official Announcement On AEW Tag Team Title Ladder Match

Jeff Hardy was arrested on Monday morning for reportedly driving under the influence, as previously reported. Later, AEW released a statement to the public.

Hardy and his brother Matt were set to face The Young Bucks and champions Jurassic Express in a ladder match for the AEW tag team titles on Wednesday’s “Road Rager” edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the Hardys’ withdrawal from the contest on Tuesday afternoon. The following is what Khan wrote:

“@AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & @luchasaurus will defend the belts vs. their longtime rivals, former champions @youngbucks in a Ladder Match LIVE tomorrow night on Dynamite on TBS!”

Khan also revealed, at Road Rager, Britt Baker will face Toni Storm, while Dax Harwood will face Will Ospreay.