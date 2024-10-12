Tony Khan Names His Favorite AEW Dynamite Matches

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Q93 on a number of topics, including his favorite matches on their flagship show, Dynamite.

Khan said, “I think Britt Baker was involved in one of the best matches ever on the show, the lights out no disqualification match in Jacksonville versus Thunder Rosa, that was a great match. So many great matches over the years, Kenny Omega versus PAC Ironman match, we’ve had Blood and Guts matches. Will Ospreay teaming with Kyle Fletcher versus The Young Bucks, that was one of the best tag team matches I can recall ever in any show on any promotion.”

On the Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson match from Winter Is Coming 2021:

“The one-hour Hangman Page versus Bryan Danielson match, that was something really special.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.