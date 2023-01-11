Tony Khan on AEW Live Events: “I Think That is Something We’re Going to Do”

Tony Khan has only held one live event since launching AEW in 2019, instead focusing on weekly TV and PPV events.

On April 9, 2021, “The House Always Wins” was the sole live event. AEW hired Jeff Jarrett as Director of Business Development in November, leading many to believe the company would start hosting more live events in 2023.

In addition, the company has announced international events and is launching new markets.

Khan was asked about the possibility of AEW running live events, also known as house shows, on the In The Zone podcast.

“Well, it’s a great question. Yeah, I have. That’s something we are talking about. We have a great live events team with Rafael Morffi, Chris Harrington and a bunch of great people I work with. Now Jeff Jarrett has come in. It’s something we’ve talked a lot about and building out the live event business. There is definitely a lot of demand for AEW live events, and now we have this big great strong roster that wants to do these live events, so I think that is something we’re going to do.”

It is uncertain when AEW will begin running house shows.

