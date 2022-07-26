Tony Khan on Bryan Danielson’s Return, Possible Weekly ROH TV Show, More

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Falls for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:

ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV:

“We don’t have the cable satellite numbers yet, but right now, for what we have digitally, it’s over 27,000 buys just digital, and that would be near the all-time highs for Ring of Honor. I’m very proud of it. What we built is something totally separate from AEW. We resurrected Ring of Honor, which is a company that, frankly, had fallen on hard times. We have a lot of fans up here in the North East, including around Boston and around New England. I think there’s a lot of great wrestling fans, a lot of Ring of Honor fans, happy to see we kept Ring of Honor alive.”

Bryan Danielson’s return to action this Wednesday on Dynamite:

“We’re going to see Bryan Danielson this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite on TBS. He’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and the fans just absolutely love Bryan Danielson. No matter what he does, he’s got the support of so many people around the world. Bryan Danielson has been out for about two months now. The doctors cleared him recently and he’s going to make a comeback this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite versus Daniel Garcia.”

Possible weekly ROH TV show:

“I would absolutely love to get a weekly Ring of Honor series going and I think we’ve shown there is interest in that. I think there would be a great option, I think TV or streaming, and there’ll be a lot of great people you could look to for that. But to me, I would look first and foremost, and really concentrate on Warner Brothers Discovery because they’ve been a great media partner to AEW.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)