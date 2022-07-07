Tony Khan on if He Thinks He Will Have a Yearly Forbidden Door PPV

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Khan talked about whether or not Forbidden Door will be a yearly PPV.

“Well, it’s a great question. I think we’ve had a great response to everything we did last week. It was a huge week for us. The Forbidden Door Pay-per-view was a big success. We estimate about 127,000 buys right now. With replay buys trickling in, it was ahead of all projections and expectations. I absolutely would love to do it again and I think we will do it again going forward.”

“This is our second year doing Blood and Guts. It’s also the second year in a row that Blood and Guts Wednesday Night Dynamite was the number one show on cable on a Wednesday. I look forward to a third Blood and Guts match in the future. Certainly the debut of the Royal Rampage, the inaugural event, was a big success for us. It got great attention for Rampage and really did something I wanted, which was to put a lot of spotlight on Rampage and get a great result for that show.”

“All these events were really successful for us. So I do think this is something we could do going forward, having a big summer with a Forbidden Door, Blood and Guts, and following up with a Royal Rampage. Hopefully people will look forward to it next year.”

