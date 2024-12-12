Tony Khan On Jon Moxley: “The Greatest Champion In Our History”

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling on a number of topics, including the current AEW World Title picture.

Khan said, “I’m really excited about having the top stars in AEW, all gunning for the championship. I don’t think they’re all aligned with each other, but they’re all aligned in that they want to take the championship from Jon Moxley, and we saw the fans chanting ‘AEW’ as Hangman Page, Jay White, and Orange Cassidy teed off on the champion. I thought that was awesome.”

On Jon Moxley:

“And that’s three of the biggest names in AEW, chasing possibly the biggest name ever in AEW, the greatest champion in our history, Jon Moxley, the four-time World Champion of AEW, the six-time World Champion, the only man ever to hold the AEW, WWE, and IWGP World Championships. Jon Moxley is a great wrestler, a great champion, but he is definitely the object of pursuit from some of the biggest stars in AEW and I think it’s really exciting what’s happening every week on Wednesday night, Dynamite on TBS and on TNT every weekend, on AEW with the great stars chasing the Death Riders.”

