Tony Khan on Kota Ibushi Signing With AEW: “Something We’d Certainly Have to Consider”

On today’s Busted Open Radio, Dave Lagreca asked Tony Khan how seriously he considers certain free agents when deciding who to sign. Lagreca gave the example of Kota Ibushi.

Khan stated, “There’s a lot of great free agents in the world of pro wrestling but certainly Kota Ibushi is a great talent. When you have a name like that, everybody in the world of pro wrestling would be very fortunate to have in their promotion. I really wanted to work with him in the past so I think that’s something we’d certainly have to consider.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ibushi’s departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling was officially announced earlier today.

During WrestleMania weekend, Ibushi is scheduled to work with GCW Bloodsport and GCW Spring Break 7.

