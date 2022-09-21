Tony Khan on MJF Being Able to Cash in His Casino Chip for an AEW World Title Match

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Khan commented on MJF being able to cash in his casino chip for an AEW world title match:

“MJF is going to be in attendance in New York City. He’s really looming over the championship picture since he returned at All Out and won the casino Ladder Match which means he’s going to have a shot at the world title anytime he wants. I will sanction that match.”

“I think any time, any sanctioned event, we could certainly make it happen. In this day and age, it’s a world that certainly with live television and pay-per-view events, all of these opportunities, it’s exciting to have a contender out there looming. And to have this big championship match tonight on Dynamite, it’s certainly more interesting to have two of the best wrestlers in the world, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, one-on-one for the world championship, and to have a great wrestler like MJF looming in the background, is a top contender with the right to challenge for the title at any time. It’s a very interesting championship picture right now in AEW.”

“I am prepared to have anybody that the fans want to see as a top wrestler in AEW as a world champion, no matter who it is. If it’s somebody that the fans want to see wrestle here, that’s what matters. AEW was created for the fans and that’s who we wrestle for every week. That’s why we have these shows.”

(h/t to WrestleZone for transcription)