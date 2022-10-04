Tony Khan Explains Bringing In Great Muta, Reveals Paul Wight’s AEW Status, Unseen Footage

Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast for an in-depth interview promoting the AEW Dynamite 3-Year Anniversary show on Wednesday, as well as the live two-hour AEW Rampage and AEW Battle Of The Belts shows on Friday.

During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President spoke about Paul Wight’s AEW status, as well as when he originally tried to get The Great Muta to appear for the promotion.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Paul Wight: “Paul, seeing him up and around has been great. Paul Wight is such an awesome presence in pro wrestling and when he’s healthy, and can be on the shows again, you know, I want to feature Paul. Unfortunately, a lot of his time in AEW has been hurt. He’s great on commentary when he’s been able to travel. I think that’s something, he has a great future quite frankly. I think he’s worked really, really hard at it and deserves opportunities there. So I have a lot of great things to say about Paul Wight.”

On if there if we will be able to see the AEW library on a streaming service: “I’m going to continue to work to make sure that the great library we’re building is available to the fans in the best possible way. Just getting it available would be a really good start. It would be very easy to just slap them all up there.”

“I got other stuff that people have never seen. For example, a great wrestling show that I’m sitting on that’s a pay per view that nobody’s ever seen is the House Always Wins 2021. It is an awesome show. People came out and were like, ‘That is a pay per view.’ Well, we actually did it with a commentary. I guess a good thing to consider it to, would be like, I told the people there this is like an ECW arena show because it’s like a tape that eventually people will see and you all are seeing it like a house show but we are recording this with commentary. Tony Schiavone was on commentary and we had a great thing going.”

On bringing Great Muta in for Dynamite: Grand Slam: “Great Muta, we’d been talking about for a long time. It was funny because Mox brought it up in the press conference and we were already talking about it. I was like, they’re with New Japan. So I was kinda like, ‘I don’t know if this is like the best time’, and we were already working on it. But like, yeah, the timing was very good. I originally wanted to get Muta for All Out and he was not available. Then it just seemed like a good deal for Grand Slam.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview from the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.



(H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.)