Tony Khan On Possibly Bringing Trios Championships To AEW

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted a media call today and revealed that there is still talk of introducing AEW Trios Titles next year.

The idea of AEW Trios Titles was first publicly teased by Kenny Omega earlier this year during the Chris Jericho cruise. With the move AEW would join AAA, ROH and NJPW as top promotions that feature trios titles.

“Yes there is [talk of introducing the titles] but it won’t be in 2020,” Khan said (H/T to ComicBook). “If it happens, it will most likely be in 2021. I’ve been seriously thinking about it. I think there’s a lot of momentum for it, we have a lot of great trios teams. I would like to get through 2020, I’d like to get to Beach Break and moving towards Revolution but I definitely think it is something on my agenda. And it’s something I’ve been talking about for a long time and thinking about.”