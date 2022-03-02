Tony Khan On Possibly Signing Jeff Hardy And Cesaro

AEW President Tony Khan hosted a media call today to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. Khan was asked about former WWE stars Cesaro and Jeff Hardy possibly coming to AEW.

Regarding Cesaro, Khan said he likes The Swiss Superman a lot and met him years ago. Khan believes Cesaro is a great wrestler and athlete, and a good guy. He also said Cesaro is very smart. Khan confirmed that he is definitely open to Cesaro joining the company.

Khan was asked if Hardy is headed to AEW. He said we shouldn’t consider it a done deal, but he likes Jeff a lot. Khan said as soon as Hardy is free and clear from that “other company” then he would love to have him. Khan said he and Jeff are friends, and he thinks Jeff is a great person.

Hardy will be free to sign with AEW after his 90-day non-compete with WWE expires on Wednesday, March 9. Cesaro is free to sign with any company now as his WWE contract expired.