Tony Khan On Possibly Splitting AEW Dark Into Two Shows

As noted earlier, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted a media call today to promote tomorrow’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of Dynamite. Khan also talked about possibly making major changes to the weekly AEW Dark series, which currently airs on Tuesday nights via the AEW YouTube channel.

Dark matches include AEW talents who might not be featured on TV each week, along with some regulars, going up against enhancement talents and other up & coming wrestlers that may be close to getting signed. Khan was asked about signing so many wrestlers and how he can add to the roster without eventually subtracting from the roster.

Khan brought up the COVID-19 pandemic and said there are cuts he “could have and should have made” but he made the decision not to do so. He noted that Dark has become a valuable program and he’s seriously considering splitting the show into different shows. The idea is that one would be a developmental show of sorts, and the other would feature more established stars. Khan noted that he likes who AEW has added to the roster, and he feels that it’s really important to develop stars for the future, pointing to Will Hobbs as someone who has benefited from that.