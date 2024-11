AEW President Tony Khan appeared on the “Levack and Goz” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including potentially competing in a match down the line.

Khan said, “I still don’t think that is in the cards, but a lot of the best wrestlers in the world are in AEW. ‘Where the best wrestle’ is our tagline, and I want to keep it that way and keep myself out of the ring.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)