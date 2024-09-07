Tony Khan On Rivalry Between Swerve Strickland And Hangman Page

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the company’s All Out 2024 media conference call to talk about a number of topics, including two of the company’s biggest stars in Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page.

Khan said, “I have so much respect for Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page both. I think they’ve both been excellent as the world champion of this company. I think each of them has been a face, an ambassador, a leader in this company, and they’ve also become iconic rivals. And when I think of Hangman, I’ll think of Swerve. And when I think of Swerve, I’ll think of Hangman forever now. That’s one of those great things to be in wrestling, to have that counterpoint to yourself.”

On the feud between them:

“The things they’ve done to each other are so violent. The horror that they’ve inflicted upon each other is so indelible that this rivalry will surely live on forever in the memories of AEW fans, and I think [it] will be at the forefront of what we’ve done here in AEW.”

On a potential women’s Casino Gauntlet Match down the line:

“It would be great to advertise and build up in the future. And the Casino Gauntlet match is something that I invented this year, and it has really taken off. All three of them have been incredibly well received. They’ve also all been in hometowns of mine, with the great Casino Gauntlet we’ve done in Los Angeles. First one was in Jacksonville, then Los Angeles, then Wembley Stadium in London.”

On possibly hosting the match at a future All Out:

“I would absolutely love to bring Casino Gauntlet to Chicago [the site of All Out] at some time. And I do think a women’s Casino Gauntlet match can be a tremendous match too at some point. So, it is something that I have thought about and would like to do in the future.”

