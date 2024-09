AEW President Tony Khan appeared on the Maggie & Perloff show to talk about a number of topics, including the possibility of a joint AEW and WWE show down the line.

Khan said, “I can’t say ever. Anything could happen at some point. It’s hard to say. What’s the timeline? In the next 100 years, quite possibly.”

On a potential WWE and AEW joint show in the next five years:

“That seems far less likely.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.