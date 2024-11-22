Tony Khan On Toni Storm’s Future, The Company Holding Double TV Tapings

AEW President Tony Khan participated in the Full Gear media call, during which he discussed several topics, including what the future holds for Toni Storm.

Khan said, “Timeless Toni Storm has been a great world champion for AEW. I think reports of her demise have been greatly exaggerated. I still expect Toni Storm will have a great wrestling career, but she’s really struggling, clearly, with what’s happened. She lost the world title, she lost her protege. I think she feels like she lost everything and now she’s lost. I hope Toni Storm can find herself and come back to us in AEW because Timeless Toni Storm is a great part of AEW.”

On the company taping episodes of Dynamite and Collision on the same day:

“It’s a low percentage and it’s not supposed to be a common thing at all, and it’s not going to be a regular occurrence. Rarely are we taping the shows on the same night. The only time you really see it happen more than once consecutively is around the Australia event, which is a little bit of a different cadence for us because we have to film content and then fly the crew internationally. It’s not going to be common and very rarely would be tape those shows on the same night. Typically, it’s around an international trip or a special occurrence. The cadence of tapings is far from final for next year. There are still great media opportunities out there for AEW and we’re still having a lot of active negotiations about AEW and Ring of Honor.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)