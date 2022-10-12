Tony Khan on Whether Vince McMahon’s WWE Departure Has Affected AEW Operations

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan recently spoke with Murtz Jaffer of The Toronto Star on AEW’s Canadian debut tonight with the live Dynamite from Toronto, Ontario. According to Khan, the Toronto debut is a major milestone for everyone.

Khan also stated that AEW is the first genuine competition to WWE in Canada.

“For AEW and for wrestling fans, this debut in Toronto is a huge milestone,” Khan said. “WWE has run shows in Toronto and through Canada for decades but there has not been a challenge or promotion with the level of international TV penetration that AEW has with our great roster of wrestlers, our unmatched financial resources, and our international television partnerships in two decades.”

Following the departure of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon in July, the WWE has generated a lot of attention in recent months. McMahon’s departure, according to Khan, has had no effect on AEW’s day-to-day operations.

“There have been a lot of changes in pro wrestling this year,” Khan said. “I think AEW has pushed forward whether we’ve had to make changes internally or dealing with external changes in other promotions. AEW has built a great audience worldwide. We’re on in over 130 countries. We’re definitely keeping a close eye on changes in the world of wrestling outside of AEW but most of the focus is on what we’re doing ourselves.”