Tony Khan On Who He Believes Can Become The Faces Of AEW

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on The Five Star podcast to discuss various topics, including who he thinks are the up-and-coming stars of the company’s women’s division.

Khan said, “Julia Hart and Jamie Hayter are developing a rivalry and we just saw Jamie Hayter have a great match with Willow [Nightingale on AEW Collision]. I think Willow Nightingale’s a force in the company for years to come… I think all three of those women would be at the forefront of that conversation about faces of the company for the future and the present of AEW.”

On who he believes can eventually become the faces of AEW:

“Look at for example MJF, Will Ospreay, and Toni Storm, all of them are very young people that have accomplished so much in wrestling. You have MJF and Toni Storm that have been great world champions in AEW. Will Ospreay is one of the greatest International wrestlers ever and a two-time AEW International Champion and on a great run in the Continental Classic right now. Those are all top people.”

