Tony Khan On Working With Costco Guys: “It’s Been Absolutely Tremendous”

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the Full Gear media call, where he talked about a number of topics including how has it been working with the Costco guys thus far.

Khan said, “It’s been tremendous. It’s been absolutely tremendous. It’s been something I’ve enjoyed. I’ve learned a lot about marketing and entrepreneurship from AJ and Justice, they are tremendous. I really enjoy talking to them. Tomorrow, I’m going to be on Fox Business Network talking about this collaboration with Big Boom AJ. They’ve built a great brand and they are a nice family. It’s nice to see a father and son working together. I think that’s part of the appeal. Clearly America and people all over the world want to see this father and son. They’re having a good time and look spending time together and they like watching Justice and the Rizzler grow up. It’s really a nice thing. Personally, I’ve had my eyes opened to what they’ve been able to do. It was so cool to hear their name on the Tonight Show and to be featured on the Tonight Show and have AEW discussed on such a prestigious platform was really cool. That’s just one example of the kind of high-profile media Big Boom AJ and Big Justice have been bringing to AEW. We’re very excited to have the Rizzler at AEW, it’s awesome. It’s a great collaboration and indicative of the kind of great collaborations we want to have with our marketing partners.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)