Tony Khan Opens Up On Working With Renee Paquette

Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about working with former WWE star Renee Paquette since she joined All Elite Wrestling.

“Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan said. “She’s a consummate professional and brings so much knowledge and experience to our production backstage, and she’s brought her amazing presence to AEW TV.”

Khan continued, “We’re very excited to have her … Her brain is so valuable for us to have backstage producing the shows.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview at SI.com.