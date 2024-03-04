Tony Khan Planning Something “Huge” For AEW’s Future Television Shows

Following the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan issued the following messages via Twitter/X:

“Last night at #AEWRevolution, Sting completed the greatest comeback in sports history. @Sting’s 3 Year Run in AEW from Age 61-64: 30 matches, 30-0 record (29-0 in AEW, 1-0 in NOAH for Great Muta’s Send-Off) + Retired as @AEW World Tag Team Champion in the best last match ever.”

“Thank you all who watched #AEWRevolution, the best AEW ppv ever! Going into the inaugural #AEWDynasty ppv 4/21, 2024 @AEW is red hot now, with Big Business in Boston next Wednesday. Just 2 days from now, I have huge plans for Atlanta. Be there Wednesday and/or Thursday this week.”

In was previously reported that there was talk of Kazuchika Okada potentially making his debut on the March 6th Dynamite as an official member of the AEW roster.